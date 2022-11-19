Catherine Kniker Sells 2,611 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Down 0.5 %

PTC stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $133.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56.

Get PTC alerts:

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PTC

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.