Cerity Partners LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

