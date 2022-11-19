Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.