CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.55.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $54,800.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

