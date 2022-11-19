Chardan Capital Cuts Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target to $8.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Insider Activity at Pear Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

In other Pear Therapeutics news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 581,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,352. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,984 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.