Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Femasys in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.97). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Femasys’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Femasys from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Femasys Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FEMY opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.27. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 106,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

