Charge Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charge Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Charge Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:CRGE opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Charge Enterprises has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

