Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $242.15 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $396.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

