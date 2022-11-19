China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CIHKY opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

