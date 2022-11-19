China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Merchants Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
China Merchants Bank Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of CIHKY opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
China Merchants Bank Company Profile
China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Merchants Bank (CIHKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.