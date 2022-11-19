China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.70.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSWYY opened at 12.12 on Tuesday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a 1 year low of 12.12 and a 1 year high of 13.59.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of Chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers modern Chinese medicines in the form of soft capsules, granules, and injections, as well as TCM Formula Granules in various therapeutic areas, including cardio-cerebrovascular, anti-viral, orthopedics, pediatrics, gynecology, and gastroenterology.

