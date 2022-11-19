Chubb Limited (CB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Chubb has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $17.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.64. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

