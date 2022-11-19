Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

