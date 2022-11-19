Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

