Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

LAD stock opened at $227.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $257.82.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

