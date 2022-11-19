Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.