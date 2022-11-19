Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $220.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

