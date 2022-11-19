Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 50,699 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,699 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth about $967,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.47) to GBX 230 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.35) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

