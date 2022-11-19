CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 652,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $34.11.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
