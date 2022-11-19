Citigroup Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $22.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.06.

EPRT stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after purchasing an additional 505,223 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

