Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.
J has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).
Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
