Citigroup Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $7.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 6.0 %

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Valens Semiconductor has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $9.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

