Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.
