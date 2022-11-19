Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

