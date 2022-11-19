Claire Mcdonough Sells 14,235 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 5.4 %

RIVN stock opened at 30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 139.90.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.