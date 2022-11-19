Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $2.50. The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 15,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,365,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $67,580,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.43.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

