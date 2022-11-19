Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPRGet Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Clipper Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CLPR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -92.68%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

