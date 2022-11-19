Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Clipper Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

CLPR stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 304,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is presently -92.68%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.