CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.