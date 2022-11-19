CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) PT Lowered to C$0.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
