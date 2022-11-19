CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.11) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CMC Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 232 ($2.73) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.77. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of £649.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.00.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.72%.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £297.84 ($349.99). In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £300 ($352.53). Also, insider David Fineberg acquired 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($349.99). Insiders purchased 388 shares of company stock worth $89,616 in the last 90 days.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading

