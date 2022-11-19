Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

