Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 427.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

