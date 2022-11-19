Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 7.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 18,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,129,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 101,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 431,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 129,566 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

About Coherus BioSciences

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

