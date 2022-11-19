Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 79,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.50 on Friday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 119,226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 76,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

