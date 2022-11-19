Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.42. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 6,647 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
