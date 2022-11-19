Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.42. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 6,647 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 4,301.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,131.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.