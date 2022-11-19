Comparing Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airgain and Satellogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67 Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Satellogic has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Satellogic.

This table compares Airgain and Satellogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -14.38% -14.35% -9.80% Satellogic N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Airgain has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satellogic has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airgain and Satellogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $64.27 million 1.17 -$10.09 million ($1.00) -7.37 Satellogic $4.25 million 124.46 -$117.74 million N/A N/A

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Airgain beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Satellogic

(Get Rating)

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

