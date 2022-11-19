Contrasting Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Akso Health Group and Qudian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akso Health Group
|$1.75 million
|11.76
|-$34.83 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Qudian
|$259.55 million
|0.83
|$92.44 million
|($0.23)
|-3.68
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Akso Health Group and Qudian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akso Health Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Qudian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Akso Health Group and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akso Health Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Qudian
|-35.11%
|-3.11%
|-2.77%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Akso Health Group beats Qudian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Akso Health Group
Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
