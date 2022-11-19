Contrasting Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -31.38% -28.58% Krystal Biotech N/A -18.68% -17.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 132.71%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

61.1% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.18 million ($0.42) -10.52 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($5.20) -14.88

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

