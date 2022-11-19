CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Financial Contrast

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -11.27% 1.23% 0.32% Global Self Storage 25.73% 6.30% 4.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.28 -$11.53 million ($1.57) -1.51 Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.47 $3.28 million $0.28 18.50

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

