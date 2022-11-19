Cormark Trims Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Target Price to C$9.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.33. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$7.41 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

