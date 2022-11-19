Cormark Trims Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Target Price to C$9.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Sylogist Stock Performance
Shares of SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.33. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$7.41 and a 12 month high of C$16.00. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Sylogist Company Profile
