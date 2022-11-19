Cowen Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

