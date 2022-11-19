Craig Hallum Cuts Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $7.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Acacia Research Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 7.6% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.