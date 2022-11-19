Craig Hallum Cuts Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $7.00

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 7.6% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.