Craig Hallum Cuts Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Price Target to $7.00

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Acacia Research Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
