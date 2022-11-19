Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €10.20 ($10.52) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €13.80 ($14.23).
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
