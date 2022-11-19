Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €10.20 ($10.52) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €13.80 ($14.23).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRARY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($11.86) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.50 ($10.82) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($10.93) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.66. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

