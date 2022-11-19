Credit Suisse Group Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Underperform

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,842. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

