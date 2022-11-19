Credit Suisse Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

