Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $11.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Price Performance

NYSE:WBX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

About Wallbox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.