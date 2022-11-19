Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $11.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.
Wallbox Price Performance
NYSE:WBX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.
Institutional Trading of Wallbox
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.