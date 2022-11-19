Credit Suisse Group Raises Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €80.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from €76.00 ($78.35) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €104.00 ($107.22) to €100.00 ($103.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($103.09) to €84.00 ($86.60) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $39.32.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

