Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.38% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 673,757 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 417,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.