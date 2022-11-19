Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Financial Analysis

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.52 $83.63 million $0.84 16.37 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.01 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -20.58

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.84% 3.80% Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57%

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 195.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

