Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO Purchases $24,237.50 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $24,237.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

CRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth $7,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,113.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 491,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 451,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

