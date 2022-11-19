Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $14.23. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 4,141 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,850 shares of company stock valued at $109,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRGY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $16,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

