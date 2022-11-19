Critical Comparison: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) & Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 7.37% 29.25% 8.45% Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $876.26 million 2.18 $75.47 million $0.61 29.69 Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Canada Goose and Silo Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canada Goose and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 3 4 0 2.57 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose currently has a consensus target price of $32.10, suggesting a potential upside of 77.25%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of April 3, 2022, the company operated through its 56 national e-commerce markets and 41 directly operated retail stores in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It also sells its products through wholesale partners and distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Silo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.