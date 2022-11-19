Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $19.07. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

